Perry Magazine is out tomorrow with The Sunday Times of Malta. This is the 62nd edition of one of the longest-published magazines, which was first published in 1999.

This year’s edition is a high-quality, full colour production, that focuses on quality properties currently for sale or rent with Malta’s leading real estate company – thus giving readers an in-depth insight into what is currently available on the market.

This sought-after magazine – which nowadays is considered a collectible – also includes various interesting features. A trademark of the magazine is the cover – from inception, Perry has dedicated the front cover to art, a way to contribute to the cultural heritage of Malta. Along the years, various artists have featured on the cover – including works by Girolamo Gianni, Edward Lear, Giuseppe Cali, Edward Caruana Dingli, Pawl Carbonaro, Richard Saliba, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Esprit Barthet, Giorgio Preca, Egidio Tonti, George Large, HM Bateman, John Borg Manduca, Mary Fedon, Andrew Diacono, Harry Edwards, Noel Coward and others.

The 62nd issue features Mdina, an acrylic painting by Andrew Micallef. Inside the magazine is an interesting analysis, penned by Natalino Fenech, of realism in art, taking cue from Micallef’s art.

Founded in 1981, Perry Estate Agents have been at the forefront of the property market for over four decades, with an experience and expertise that spans the Maltese islands.