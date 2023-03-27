A feeble trickle of foreign visitors to Malta has been recorded through the ages but one must wait for the beginning of the 20th century for that drip to start qualifying as tourism and for the 1950s as mass tourism.
Few seemed to believe in Malta’s potential as a tourist attraction and little was done in the beginning to promote it as such.
The first inroads into what was to turn into unstoppable avalanches were made by passenger ships which started stopping for the day in Grand Harbour. For decades, that would be about the only tourism Malta could boast of.
Passenger ships, one-, two- or three-funnelled, distinguished themselves by the colours of their stacks. Each maritime company promoted itself by painting the funnels in its distinctive livery – stripes, stars, chequers, roundels. Observers from the Valletta Barrakkas would tell from a distance if the ship approaching belonged to Cunard, Lloyd, French Line, Cosulich, Hamburg-America or other.
Some of these passenger ships would stop regularly in Grand Harbour and disgorge hundreds of day trippers. One of the more high-profile regulars was the Cunard liner MV Carinthia, which became synonymous with tourism. Legend suggests that when the Pisani brothers invested seriously in tourism, they branded their business ‘Corinthia’ in homage to that ship.
Many of the passenger ships that regularly stopped in Maltese harbours ended requisitioned during WWI and WWII, to be turned into troop or hospital ships; some were sadly torpedoed. Passenger ships differed from cruise liners – before air travel took over, they provided a utilitarian service to persons who wanted to travel from point A to point B, stopping for sightseeing at intermediate harbours. Cruise liners, on the other hand, offer leisure holidays at sea.
All images from the author’s collections.
