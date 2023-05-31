Preparations are in full swing for this evening's The Pink Fashion Show by Sicilia Outlet Village as Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar gets decked out to host some 350 guests at the anticipated catwalk.

It is the first time the Outlet Village has landed in Malta, bringing with it fashion inspiration from the heart of Sicily through a variety of brands that 24 male and female models are getting ready to showcase.

They are being made-up by L’Oreal, with hair by Alberto at Niumee and Style Lounge Hair Salon, while the garments will be embellished by Alistair Floral Design creations.

The anticipated catwalk will be held at the magical Palazzo Parisio gardens.

Form has added its furniture touches to the palace gardens, further enhanced by Stephanie Borg Art.

The show is also supported by Air Malta, BMW, BOV Asset Management, Cantine Fina, Frezyderm, Magnum, Maltese-Italian Chamber of Commerce, Niumee and Ocean Spray.