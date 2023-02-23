The government has been urged to refund income tax and social security contributions deducted from the cost of living wage increase of €9.90 weekly announced in the Budget in October.

With those deductions workers are ending up giving almost half the raise to the government, the party said.

It said it was calling for a tax rebate on the payments made by both employees and employers.

"Workers need more disposable income, particularly in such difficult times when many are not being adequately compensated to keep up with the cost of living," the party said.

The statement was signed by Ivan Castillo, spokesman on employment, Jerome Caruana Cilia, spokesman on finance and Albert Buttigieg, spokesman on the cost of living.