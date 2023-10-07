Rule of law NGO Repubblika has written to the police commissioner and asked him to press charges against seven people who contacted Transport Malta’s Clint Mansueto to pressure him into helping specific driving test candidates.

The seven are all government officials, ranging from the chairman of Malta’s national broadcaster to customer care officials within Ian Borg’s secretariat or the Office of the Prime Minister.

Repubblika believes all seven should be charged with trading in influence, forming part of a criminal conspiracy and promoting an organisation with a view to commit crimes.

The seven are:

Mark Sammut, PBS executive chairman and former Transport Malta official Mark Sammut Pierre Montebello, head of Transport Malta’s land transport directorate Rachel Debono, former PA to Transport Malta’s chairman and now secretary to Prime Minister Robert Abela Ray Mizzi, former OPM customer care official and canvassar for Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon Michael Buhagiar, chief of staff to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri Glorianne Micallef Portelli, person of trust within Ian Borg’s secretariat Antonella Agius Micallef, person of trust within Ian Borg’s secretariat

All seven sent Mansueto the names and details of multiple driving test candidates over a number of years, seeking expedited test dates or other forms of “help” for them, a Times of Malta exposé revealed last week.

Police have had copies of text messages from Mansueto’s phone since October 2021, when he was first arrested and interrogated in connection with the racket. However, only Mansueto and two of his subordinates have been charged with a crime.

In its letter to police commissioner Angelo Gafà, Repubblika cited articles 121A, 48A and 83A of Malta’s criminal code, alleging the seven had all broken those laws.

It added that it would take legal steps against the commissioner if he opted to ignored the request.

The letter was signed by Repubblika’s lawyer Jason Azzopardi.