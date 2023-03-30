A 35-year-old man who lives in Żebbuġ was arrested last night following a police chase that started when the man tried to run over officers in a traffic control procedure.

The police said on Thursday evening the incident happened on Wednesday at around 11.30pm.

Officers in Mdina Road, Attard signalled to the man, who was driving a Ford Transit with an expired licence, to stop but he increased speed in the direction of police and they had to move not to be hit. He escaped from the site.

The police followed him and circled him in Triq Ħ’Attard, Żebbuġ.

At this point, he was seen throwing something out of the vehicle. This turned out to be a loaded firearm.

The police managed to hold and arrest the driver in spite of his resistance.

A search in the car led the police to a substance they suspect is cocaine. The search was followed by others at a garage in Birkirkara and at a residence in Żebbuġ where more of the suspected cocaine was found as well as suspected heroin and cannabis, scales, a large knife and several ammunition varying in calibre.

The man is being held under arrest at the police lock-up in Floriana for further investigations.