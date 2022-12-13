Late PN MP Robert Arrigo was among those honoured during this year’s Republic Day ceremony.

On Tuesday, President George Vella bestowed Arrigo with one of the country's highest forms of recognition, handing his widow Mary the Medal for services to the Republic (Midalja għall-Qadi tar Repubblika).

The former mayor and deputy leader of the Nationalist Party died in October after battling cancer. He was 67.

He was among a long list of politicians, academics and philanthropists to receive recognition during the ceremony that is held every year at the President’s Palace in Valletta.

Every year, the president honours those who “distinguish themselves in different fields of endeavour” by appointing them to the National Order of Merit, or the Xirka Gieh ir-Repubblika, or by awarding them the Midalja ghal Qlubija or the Midalja għall-Qadi tar Repubblika.

President George Vella bestows the medal for services to the Republic on former minister Dolores Cristina

Vella appointed seven members to the National Order of Merit, the republic's highest form of recognition.

Ten others were awarded the Midalja ghall-Qadi tar Repubblika.

The awards come on the back of proposals by a nominations committee and on the advice of the prime minister.

Diplomat Alex Sceberras Trigona is honoured by President George Vella. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Who was honoured this year?

National Order of Merit

Bro Edward Galea, brother of De La Salle College.

Alex Sceberras Trigona, former minister and diplomat.

Anthony Abela Medici, forensics expert.

Salvina Zrinzo, radiologist.

Fr Ġwann Caruana (posthumous), missionary and philanthropist.

Alfred Camilleri Cauchi, artist and sculptor of national monuments.

Karl Farrugia, medical expert who represented Malta on an international COVID body.

Br Edward Galea receives the National Order of Merit. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Midalja għall-qadi tar-Repubblika

Anna Bonanno, former journalist and broadcaster.

Dolores Cristina, former minister and acting president.

Antonio Briguglio, sports organiser.

Louis Fsadni, civil servant and reformer of the electoral system.

Robert Arrigo (posthumous), former minister and politician.

Saviour Borg (posthumous), civil servant representing Malta at the United Nations.

Maestro Archibald Mizzi, band conductor and musician.

Prof. Carmel Borg, academic in the field of pedagogy.

Prof. Michael Camilleri, doctor and a pioneer in the field of the stomach and intestinal research.

Prof. Simonne Borg, climate change expert.

Former journalist Anna Bonnano receives her medal for services to the Republic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli