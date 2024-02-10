Psychologists working within the public sector have secured a new five-year sectoral agreement, their association announced on Saturday.

The Malta Chamber of Psychologists said the deal builds on the preceding one and would improve working conditions for public sector psychologists while also helping to address the lack of such professionals within the public service.

"Individuals who make use of mental health services in hospitals, community, and specialised clinics, correctional services, and schools will benefit," said MCP President Gail Debono. "As the number of psychologists entering public service grows, so too will the availability of mental health services for the Maltese population."

Debono thanked negotiators from both sides.

"Although negotiations lasted over a year, meetings were held in an atmosphere of continuous respect, and it was clear from the start that all parties aimed to reach an agreement that fulfilled the needs of all," she said.

"All parties were ready to listen and understand better the necessities of the psychology profession, and this led to the positive outcome we have today."

Representatives of the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing led negotiations on the government side.

Debono led negotiations on behalf of the MCP, alongside association vice president Chantal Avellino and secretary Yaser Teebi.