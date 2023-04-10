The Malta Golf Association recently organised the Malta International Junior Open with 63 young players from 17 different countries taking part. The tournament was held at the Royal Malta Golf Club earlier this month.

It was not an easy task for the players as they had to face tough weather conditions in rain and gale force winds.

Malta was represented by six players, namely Noah Gratil, Finley Gratil, Oliver Stuart, Alexander Vagimov, Filippa Schulze Doering and Laya Cristina.

In the under-18 category, Jonas Rother (Germany) came first with a total score of two over par, whilst Deniz Sapmaz (Turkey) won the female category with a score of five over par.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt