SLIEMA 9

SAN ĠILJAN 12

(3-5, 2-3, 3-1, 1-3)

San Ġiljan made sure of their fourth consecutive Knock-Out title and their eighth in the last nine years after beating Sliema in the final on Sunday.

The win meant that the Saints captured the fourth title this season after they had already lifted the Winter League, President’s Cup and Enemed Cup and are still on course for an incredible quintuple crown for the first time.

Victory was earned principally courtesy of their foreign duo – Maro Jovic who led his side’s early charge with three goals and Aaron Younger who was instrumental in their second gathered momentum after Sliema’s fightback.

San Ġiljan shaded an intensely fought first session, keeping their noses in front with two late goals from Jovic and Russell Caruana.

