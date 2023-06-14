Few companies make it to the fourth generation of family leadership. Even less are around for 125 years. When you accomplish both with no end in sight, that’s a reason to celebrate.

Satariano, a leading supplier in the bathroom, kitchen and furniture business is doing just that. 2023 marks their 125th anniversary a momentous milestone for the family-owned business. “Innovating to meet the changing needs of our customers has been pivotal to Satariano reaching this milestone” said Patrick Satariano on behalf of the company. “We want to reflect on the past and build upon what we’ve done to inspire our next 125 years.”

The company’s history is filled with examples of its adaptability. From the strong foundation started by Roger Satariano as commission agent for building materials in 1898 to brokering an exclusivity deal with Ideal Standard in 1934, paving the way for expansion and diversification. Today Satariano offers the latest luxury home furnishings to the most innovative bathroom solutions to their clients. And has stablished long-standing relationships with several renowned international suppliers.

In 1980 the company moved their showrooms out of Valletta and Floriana to a larger showroom in Valley Road, Birkirkara. Still operating from Birkirkara the 3,000 sqm state-of-the-art flagship showroom is spread over four floors with over 180 displays. Home to the largest collection of bathroom, kitchen, and furniture brands in Europe and possibly one of the largest showrooms on the island.

On the ground floor one finds the latest collections of bathrooms, sanitary ware and kitchen displays by world renowned bathroom brands: Ideal Standard, Porcelanosa Group, Gessi, Cielo Ceramic, Inda and Kitchen brands SCIC Cucine, Gamadecor by Porcelanosa Group and Mesons Cucine.

In the newly refurbished intermediate level, you will find an array of the latest outdoor furniture collections fit for the smallest terrace to largest sun decks paired with Broil King Barbecues renowned for its unparalleled cooking versatility.

On the first floor it’s all about wall and floor tiles, from the smallest measuring 20x20cm to the largest measuring 160x320cm and in every finish imaginable. Brands include Marazzi, Florim, Porcelanosa Group, Bisazza, Haro and Novabell.

Stepping inside the furniture showroom on the second and third floors is like entering into a world of possibilities – on one side a sharp and contemporary living room and on the other a luxury bedroom finished in neutral tones with a walk-in wardrobe. Satariano brings together the foremost brands of furniture, providing complete solutions for their clients living areas, dining areas and bedrooms. These brands include San Giacomo, Novamobili, Poltrona Frau, Flexform, Furninova, Ozzio, Arte and Wall & Deco.

Satariano also started its project department at the time, the housing and hotel construction boom began to take shape and over the past 5 decades is proud to have worked on almost every major construction project on the Maltese Islands, including Tumas Group, Corinthia Group, Eden Group, Westin Dragonara Resort, Radisson Blu Resort St. Julians, the InterContinental Hotel Malta, Midi Tigne Point and MSV Mapfre to mention a few. Without doubt, the continued success enjoyed by Satariano in this business sector is principally attributable to its competitiveness, experience and the quality of the products and people involved.

Satariano showroom in 1978.

Today Roger Satariano & Son – fondly referred to as Satariano, is one of the most recognized brands in Malta, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. Still a family run business in its fourth generation Satariano continues to expand, reinforced by an infusion and new mindset of fresh family members Natasha Chapelle Paleologo, Patrick Satariano and Francesca Satariano.

What has set Satariano apart from its competitors all these years is its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, and that has not changed. The brand has continued to source products from the best brands in the world, ensuring that clients are given access to the latest and most innovative products on the market.

As Satariano celebrates its 125th anniversary, the company is – as always, looking towards the future with optimism and excitement, staying at the forefront of the luxury home solutions market in Malta and continuing its legacy of excellence and innovation for years to come.