Sculptor Ġużeppi Cauchi, of Għajnsielem, presented the episcopal emblem of Bishop Mario Grech sculpted in stone to the cardinal-elect as a memento of his episcopate in Gozo.

Mgr Grech thanked Cauchi for his gesture. Such a move shows that besides the sculptor’s ability to produce such an artistic work, it goes also to show Mr Cauchi’s great admiration for the bishop.

While thanking Cauchi, Mgr Grech said: “I am convinced that you carried out this work not only by hand, but also from the bottom of your heart where there are inscribed the hearts of Jesus and Mary.

“If you weren’t a good Christian believer, I do not think you were going to do such a move,” Mgr Grech said.

Mgr Grech will be appointed cardinal at the Vatican on Saturday afternoon.