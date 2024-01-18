Updated 1.56pm with Mcast statement.

Students at Mcast were suffering the consequences of the government's incompetence in negotiating a new collective agreement for staff at that institution, the shadow minister for education said on Thursday.

Justin Schembri told a press conference that industrial action called by the Malta Union of Teachers because of delays in the conclusion of pay talks had seen students facing uncertainty over whether their exams would be held, or their papers corrected.

Schembri accused the government of dragging its feet in talks with the union on a collective agreement for Mcast lecturers. He observed that the union made its proposals two years ago but the government was slow in making counter-proposals.

Mcast says it is briefing students

Mcast, meanwhile, said in a statement on Thursday that it had met student representatives to update them about the talks with the MUT.

It also said that it had handed MUT officials several proposals in an effort to reach a deal on a new collective agreement. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Mcast regretted that the MUT had still directed lecturers not to publish first semester results. It hoped the directive would be withdrawn so that students could continue their academic studies unhindered.