A man was seriously injured when he fell off steps he was climbing to carry out maintenance work on a ship in Marsa.

The police said the incident took place at Xatt il-Mollijiet at around 8am on Wednesday.

The man, a 60-year-old from Birżebbuġa, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, while the Occupational Health and Safety Authority launched an investigation.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.