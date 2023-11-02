Ex-Labour MP Silvio Grixti was on Thursday afternoon questioned by the police over his role in the disability benefit scandal.

Times of Malta is informed this is the second time that Grixti has been questioned since his arrest in December 2021.

In September, Times of Malta revealed that the family doctor is suspected of being at the heart of an extensive benefits scam that saw many millions of euros defrauded from the government.

Grixti allegedly provided false medical documents to help people, often hailing from Labour strongholds to receive monthly social benefits for severe disabilities they did not suffer from.

Some beneficiaries has since claimed they were directed to Grixti by others, includinf a Labour minister, ministers' aides and OPM customer care officials.

Grixti was a PL MP between 2017 and 2021. Times of Malta has been informed he stopped paying his party membership in 2021, when he resigned from parliament and the parliamentary group.

On Thursday, he was called in around 2pm for questioning and was confronted with police evidence, sources told Times of Malta.