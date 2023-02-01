Sirens earned a point after a brave second-half fightback against Valletta. Winston Muscat’s side found themselves 2-0 down within 40 minutes but battled back as the Citizens had to settle down for a draw.

Paulo Vyctor Bento was Valletta’s chief tormentor as he had a hand in all Sirens’ three goals, which came from a Brazilian’s brace from the spot and another from Kei Sano.

All the early signs pointed to a victory for Valletta as the Lilywhites started brightly with Shaun Dimech hitting a venomous low shot that gave Matthew Grech no chance.

The finish was beautiful in its simplicity for a sublime opener after four minutes.

Sirens threatened sporadically with Bento, and strikers Sano and Arman Vaikainah all posing problems Valletta problems.

