Sirens earned a point after a brave second-half fightback against Valletta. Winston Muscat’s side found themselves 2-0 down within 40 minutes but battled back as the Citizens had to settle down for a draw.
Paulo Vyctor Bento was Valletta’s chief tormentor as he had a hand in all Sirens’ three goals, which came from a Brazilian’s brace from the spot and another from Kei Sano.
All the early signs pointed to a victory for Valletta as the Lilywhites started brightly with Shaun Dimech hitting a venomous low shot that gave Matthew Grech no chance.
The finish was beautiful in its simplicity for a sublime opener after four minutes.
Sirens threatened sporadically with Bento, and strikers Sano and Arman Vaikainah all posing problems Valletta problems.
Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us