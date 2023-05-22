The family of the woman from The Philippines who was dragged out to sea off Sliema and died soon after rescue last Saturday have expressed their gratitude to all those who tried to help.

Kay Abad, 43, was taking pictures with three friends on the shore when they were dragged out by a big wave. Her friends were rescued and were not seriously hurt.

Kay's sister Jika said on social media that Kay was employed by private charter airline, Smartlynx and was accompanied by cabin crew colleagues when the tragedy struck.

She thanked, among others, the Maltese armed forces, the police, CPD, medical respondents, Mater Dei Hospital and her sister's colleagues for their immediate help and 'immense courage' during the search and rescue operation.

She also thanked Smartlynx for helping the family with arrangements to repatriate the body to Finland.

The rescue operation underway on Saturday.

An eyewitness to the tragedy, Canadian tourist Majelle Legros, told Times of Malta on Saturday that the four women left their belongings on the ledge at the back of Surfside restaurant where she was sitting and walked down by the rocks to take photos.

“The woman who died told me hello and smiled," she said, describing how the women were taking it in turns to take photos of each other.

“They assumed they were safe but then I saw the big wave coming in behind them and it took them down and then pulled them out,” she said.

The wave was so high that despite being higher up on the ledge Legross got drenched, as did the belongings of the women.

Legros explained that at that point she began to scream to people along the promenade to call for help.

In the meantime, she saw one woman come ashore herself, and the other two helped up by passers-by.

“They were all bloodied from being hit against the rocks,” she explained.

The waves took the fourth woman, who eventually died, much further out, she said, reeling from shock.

Legros has decided to cut her holiday short and head back home after the horrific experience.