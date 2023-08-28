Sociologist Fr Joe Inguanez, 80, died suddenly while swimming in Gozo on Monday.

Fr Joe lectured sociology for many years at the University of Malta and also headed the Curia’s Discern research institute.

RELATED STORIES Is Malta morally bankrupt? – Fr Joe Inguanez

‘I’m alright Jack!’ – Fr Joe Inguanez

He was also well known for his work in the Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara (Catholic Youth Workers) and was a regular contributor to Times of Malta.

“Joe was an intellectual who worried for the Church and the state,” said Fr Rene Camilleri, one of his friends who was with him on a short break in Gozo.

He said Fr Joe who turned 80 this month, was relatively fit and had been active until the end.