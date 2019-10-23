A local software company has been named Malta’s best in digital technology for the second year in a row by the European Business Awards.

Casasoft will represent Malta at the European Business Awards in Poland on December 3 and 4 after being named the national winner for the digital technology award. It is the second consecutive time the company has won the national award.

Now in their 12th year, the European Business Awards are one of the world’s largest business competitions. Last year, more than 110,000 businesses from 34 countries took part.

Casasoft develop custom software and enterprise solutions for businesses, web applications and websites, as well as offer system integration and migration services and technical consultancy.

This year, CasaSoft were chosen from 2,753 businesses named as ‘Ones to Watch’ in a list of business excellence published in July and were selected as a National Winner by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics.

They were joined as winners of the IT category by local blockchain-based company KnowMeNow.

Casasoft managing director Mark Cassar said the company was delighted by the repeat success.

"We are super proud of our team’s work to be, once again, recognised by such a prestigious awarding organisation," he said.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "This is a significant achievement and CasaSoft is an outstanding leader in their field".

National award winners

Marine research - AquaBioTech Group Aquaculture

Marketing - BRND WGN

IT Technology - CasaSoft Ltd.

IT Technology - KnowMeNow

Services - Ozo Group of Companies Ltd

Financial Services - QGen Group Ltd

Construction/Property - QLZH Group

Information and communication - RS2 Software p.l.c.

Financial Services - STM Malta