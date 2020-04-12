“Nobody should go hungry,” said Julian Sammut, chairman of the newly set-up operation Solidarity Meals.

Set up by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation (TAMF) with the support of Alf Mizzi & Sons Marketing Ltd (AMSM) and Vecchia Napoli, Solidarity Meals aims at providing a lifeline for those families and individuals struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. Its slogan is Ikla bnina kuljum – a good meal each day.

TAMF has long been involved with supplying the needy with cooked food and provisions, mostly through its kitchen at Dar Papa Franġisku and Food Bank Lifeline.

“The negative effects of COVID-19 are still to be fully felt and it will be the vulnerable who will suffer them; the poor, the old, the unemployed will be feeling helpless as their lives take a sudden turn for the worse,” Sammut remarked.

“The foundation’s worst fears are fast becoming reality. There are many people who are lost − people who have never found themselves in such a desperate situation before. Many have fami­lies and are at their wits’ end. The fight against this dreaded virus has been described as a war.

“The health authorities are do­ing a great job fighting the virus; our fight is against hunger and the sadness, indignity and suffering it brings with it. No one must go hungry, no one must beg. Together we can ensure that nobody does. We, as The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, are fortunate to have generous funds, passed on from Alf Mizzi & Sons Ltd, at our disposal to help make a difference.”

The Solidarity Meals project is supplied with most of its provisions from AMSM and delivers hundreds of meals daily to distribution centres around the island where volunteers led by Caritas (Malta) ensure that the meals are taken to people in their homes.

Vecchia Napoli has converted one of its dormant kitchens into a meal-preparation hub and its idle chefs are now active again, preparing the meals.

“Each week, a menu is prepared; we ensure variety and well-balanced meals. Our mission is not just one to fill stomachs but also to provide nutritious food and keep people strong and in good health. During our first week, we are providing 350 meals a day,” Sammut added.

“We expect this figure to climb to 1,000 a day over the next few weeks. We can keep this going for two to three months, thereafter we may need support too. We don’t doubt that we’ll get this and welcome any help that comes our way especially fresh fruit and vegetables; there is great enthusiasm all round.”

Solidarity Meals may be contacted on jdebattista@vecchianapoli.com.mt or through The Alfred Mizzi Foundation info@thealfredmizzifoundation.com.