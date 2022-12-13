A large idle open space next to a cluster of social housing blocks in Triq il-Palazz l-Aħmar, Santa Venera has been transformed into a recreational area. The project, financed through the Planning Authority’s Development Planning Fund was inaugurated by the Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Minister for Social and Affordable Accommodation Roderick Galdes in the presence of PA Chairperson Martin Saliba and the Santa Venera Mayor Stephen Sultana.

Works included the installation of outdoor furniture, modern and safe playing equipment, a CCTV security system, a new lighting system, outdoor gym equipment and the planting of trees. Both the area and the equipment that has been installed is accessible for all including persons with disabilities.

Saliba, Executive Chairperson of the Planning Authority said: “This project, will improve the well-known residential area of Palazz l-Aħmar on the periphery of Santa Venera and will certainly improve the quality of life and living environment of residents living in and around this urban area. People are not only looking for more open spaces within their locality. Open spaces must have the infrastructure to help us improve the residential amenity.”

Zrinzo Azzopardi explained how the locality of Santa Venera benefited from around €300,000 from the Planning Authority in order to carry out various work in a recreational space that can now be enjoyed by children. The minister stated how through the Planning Authority, the local councils are benefiting from the Development Planning Fund in order to carry out projects in various localities around Malta and Gozo.

Galdes said: “With an investment of around €75,000 from the Housing Authority, we are giving back to the community of Santa Venera, a place of recreation for families and their children, a place where children can get away from technology which we know often has a negative effect.”

Over the past 12 months the PA through its Development Planning Fund granted €4.6 million for 32 community and urban improvement projects in various localities. Such projects include the upgrading of Ġnien Saver Zarb in St Julian’s, new local council administrative offices for the Attard Local Council, the restoration of various historic street niches around Sliema and the reconstruction of Tal-Għaqba Windmill in Naxxar.