The Ramblers’ Association has announced details of its walks programme for May. There will only be four walks this month, as no walk will be held on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

All walks this month will hug the coast as the weather gets warmer and the countryside is slowly scorched by the long hours of sunshine.

Every spring, the annual Comino walk is the highlight of the rambling programme, especially because it involves the ferry ride around the rugged coast of the island as well as a cool dip in one of the bays there.

Alas, this year the visit will be somewhat emotive as the ramblers ponder with trepidation about the proposed development there, which many consider to be unsustainable and damaging. That such a development, involving the demolition of extensive existing structures and the construction of a larger conglomerate cluster of villas and hotel, can be regarded harmless to the delicate environment of Comino is beyond logic.

Would the influx of heavy equipment, construction material and a large workforce not inevitably cause havoc to the already fragile nature of the site?

Would the additional areas to be taken over not cause irreversible destruction of natural habitats?

And what noxious repercussions on the frail ecosystem would the daily activities of servicing the numerous extra visitors of an eventual going concern of such magnitude entail? Comino is a declared Natura 2000 site with specific local plans and policies drawn to protect its unique circumstances and attributes – all of national and international importance.

The importance of a balanced and sustainable environment should never be obscured, especially by exclusive development that will likely preclude local people.

I ask: is this not an ideal opportunity for the right decision regarding Comino to be taken for the first time? Secure the Comino environment. Give back to nature what belonged to her in the first place.

Could the government intervene and secure Comino by buying out all claims on the property there?

Considering that so many millions of euros have been liberally spent on undeserving deals and schemes over the past few years, a few more million would be well-invested to protect and preserve Comino.

Otherwise, it is incumbent on the Planning Authority, if it wants to protect the national interest, to declare the proposed project on Comino unsuitable and unsustainable.

Alex Vella is honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.

Ramblers’ walks programme for May

Wednesday, May 3: Tal-Munxar/Tas-Silġ: A coastal walk with panoramic views. Passing by St Paul’s chapel, onto Tas-Silġ church and archaeological site.Meeting point: St Thomas Bay car park.Starting time: 3pm (Please note change of time for this afternoon walk).Rating: Easy with some steep inclines.Duration: Approximately 2.5 hours.

View from Tas-Silġ Qammieħ

Sunday, May 7: Qammieħ/Mellieħa: The route will lead towards the Danish Village, then to iċ-Ċumnija and towards il-Qammieħ. Once round Qammieħ Point, the way leads to Latmija, Marfa Ridge and back towards the starting point.Meeting point: Large parking area at the top of Għadira Bay (near public toilets).Starting time: 9am.Rating: Moderate with some inclines along the way.Duration: 3.5 hours.

Sunday, May 21: Walk on Comino: Ramblers organise an annual trek to Comino. Of particular interest this time will be a visit to a Byzantine period rock-cut church. A break at one of the bays will allow participants to take a dip if they choose.This is a restricted walk due to the limited capacity of the Comino ferry boat, so those interested are kindly requested to book for this walk by sending an e-mail to events@ramblersmalta.org by Tuesday, May 16. The boat fare of €12 is to be paid on the day.Meeting point: Marfa Quay (near Labranda Riviera Hotel).Starting time: 8am to catch the boat at 8.30am.Rating: A moderate to hard walk on rough terrain.Duration: Approximately five hours (Return to Marfa early afternoon).

Sunday, May 28: Majjistral: Cami Appelgren will be leading this walk from Golden Bay to Majjistral Park, Popeye village, iċ-Ċumnija and loop back.Meeting point: Apple’s Eye Restaurant, Golden Bay.Starting time: 9am.Rating: Moderate.Duration: 3.5 hours.