The popularity of online gambling is translated into thousands of online casinos, each vying for custom by offering thrilling new games and old favourites, exciting new bonuses, engaging content and a technology-driven user experience.

However, when choosing which online casino to spend your time and budget on, players should keep one critical factor in mind: is the online casino licensed or not? Because while choice and quality of games, payment options, and promotions are important, a casino’s licence should be the top criterion when choosing an online casino.

Licensed casinos create a fair, legal and safe online environment for players to engage in a bit of fun. There are various licences – with the most reliable being those issued by strong jurisdictions such as Malta. This explains why MGA casinos are some of the most popular with players, who, thanks to this seal of approval, feel confident enough to spend their time and money at these casinos.

The MGA is the regulatory body responsible for all land-based and online gaming in Malta. As the sole licensing body, the MGA has the duty to promote gaming in a safe environment, and to only license those casinos that adhere to strict regulations.

The importance of playing at a licensed casino cannot be overemphasised. The main function of a gambling licence is to protect players and the industry itself – and a licence means that a casino has fulfilled the compliance requirements imposed by the respective regulator – in Malta’s case, the Malta Gaming Authority.

One of these requirements is player protection. A licensed casino abides by strict policies against unlawful activities, malpractices and unfair games. The upholding of such requirements is checked by third-party auditors. Another requirement for licensed casinos is to create a safe and secure environment, through the use of robust security features, that prevent unlawful theft of player identity, personal data and funds. Encryption technology is required to keep an online casino secure and safe from the threat of cybercriminals.

Licensed casinos offer players a variety of high-quality games. And this is because game developers – as well as recognised software vendors – are only willing to partner up with licensed casinos. This allows players to have fun with the best games, including the latest interactive slots and titles, table games, and poker games.

Licensed casinos also uphold responsible gaming – which protects all players, including those who might have gambling addictions. Responsible and reliable gaming also means that licensed casinos will offer players numerous banking options for swift deposits and withdrawals. Licensed casinos also offer 24/7 efficient and effective customer support that is at hand through various means and in a selection of languages.

It all boils down to choosing an online casino where players feel confident depositing their money and investing their time – and only a licensed casino can guarantee that.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/