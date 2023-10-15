Every year on October 14, the world comes together to celebrate World Standards Day, a day dedicated to recognising the crucial role that international and European standards play in our daily lives.

This year, amid the global challenges posed by the pandemic, the focus is on the pivotal contribution of standards towards accessible and safe healthcare, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) – ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

Significance of SDG 3 and standards

SDG 3 stands as a beacon of hope, championing the cause of universal healthcare. Access to quality healthcare is not merely a privilege but a fundamental human right, a principle at the heart of sustainable development. In a world where health emergencies can strike at any moment, it is imperative that healthcare is accessible to every individual, regardless of their background or geographical location.

International standards and conformity assessment processes emerge as the linchpin in achieving the objectives outlined in SDG 3. They provide a global framework that paves the way for the seamless integration of digital health technologies.

This encompasses vital aspects such as research and development, as well as the manufacturing and maintenance of healthcare devices and systems. By doing so, they ensure that medical devices, health services and systems are not only effective but also safe and reliable. This means that a diverse global population, irrespective of economic or social status, can benefit from a healthcare system that is dependable and accessible.

Moreover, international standards serve as the bedrock for effective policymaking and regulation. They create an environment that encourages collaboration among stakeholders, with the ultimate goal of improving healthcare outcomes. This collaborative spirit fosters a sense of unity and shared responsibility, creating a powerful force for positive change.

MCCAA event: A showcase of commitment

To commemorate World Standards Day, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) organised an event that underscored the far-reaching impact of standards on societal well-being. The event brought together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders, all united by a common cause – the advancement of accessible and safe healthcare through standards.

Keynote speakers at the event emphasised the multifaceted benefits that standards bring, particularly for SMEs. These enterprises form the backbone of many economies, and by adhering to established standards, they can enhance their competitiveness, ensure the quality of their products and services, and gain access to global markets.

Furthermore, the event shed light on the integral role of standards in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. As the world increasingly recognises the importance of sustainable business practices, standards provide a clear road map for companies to integrate ESG considerations into their operations.

In compliance with European Union regulations, standards act as a guiding compass for businesses, ensuring that they meet the highest quality and safety standards. This not only safeguards consumer interests but also fosters a culture of trust between businesses and their customers.

Looking Forward: A future built on standards

As we celebrate World Standards Day this year, it serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that international and European standards have on our lives. By aligning with SDG 3, we reaffirm our commitment to a world where accessible and safe healthcare is not an aspiration but a reality for every individual.

The event organised by the MCCAA exemplifies the dedication of stakeholders to the cause of societal well-being. It highlights the pivotal role that standards play in empowering SMEs, driving sustainable business practices, and ensuring compliance with EU regulations.

As we move forward, let us carry this message with us, recognising that a future built on standards is a future that is inclusive, safe, and prosperous for all.

George Cutajar is director general, Standards and Metrology Institute.