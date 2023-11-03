After successfully completing this year’s course, members of the first Gozitan crew to enter the Rolex Middle Sea Race have already seen a surge in islanders keen to compete on behalf of the region in next year’s event.

Despite last minute difficulties with equipment and a tumultuous journey through the Straits of Messina, the Gozo Dream yacht exceeded expectations to place 12th in its class and 51st overall in this year’s edition of the annual race.

Noel Grech, owner of the boat and member of the inaugural Gozo crew, said: ‘‘The result is well beyond our expectations but above all I’m really pleased with the crew. They are a fantastic bunch. It’s thanks to them that we could do this race. They have been committed for months, even before we bought the boat.”

Having at first found it difficult to gather enough willing volunteers to form a crew, Grech is excited to see more widespread interest in Gozo Sailing Club.

“Taking part in this world class event has helped to put Gozo on the international sailing map. I was expecting to go back into oblivion afterwards, but I was very wrong. I have people stopping me in the street to say congratulations.”

Some members of this year’s team plan to stay on and compete in 2024, but others, including the most senior of the eight-man crew, Joe Sultana, have said the race earlier this month would be their final competition.

“From today, we start thinking about next year. I would like to draw new blood to the sport. We’ve begun training already and there are so many new people who show extremely good potential. I’d be more than happy to include them in a crew.”

Gozo Dream’s success has largely been attributed to the local bodies which stepped forward to support the crew, including the Ministry for Gozo and the tourist organisation Visit Gozo, whose logo featured on the yacht’s distinct black sail. Grech has emphasised that it was this backing which enabled them to compete in the prestigious international event.

“Their support turned the race into a truly regional project,” he said.

Clint Camilleri, the Minister for Gozo, added: “Sport is a very important sector for our ministry, and we are committed to providing more support to Gozitan sportsmen to continue improving their abilities and have the best sporting facilities possible.”