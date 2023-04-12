Sunta Apap, better known as Sunta tal-Għarb, a well-known devotee of Ta’ Pinu Virgin Mary and a much-loved devotee of Frenċ tal-Għarb, was remembered by the unveiling of a bronze statue.

The statue, unveiled by Għarb mayor David Apap Agius and blessed by Għarb archpriest Trevor Sultana, was placed next to the existing monument to Frenċ tal-Għarb. Prior to the unveiling ceremony, Mgr Sultana celebrated Mass at the Visitation of Our Lady parish church.

Sunta Apap dedicated the past 30 years of her life in fostering devotion to Frenċ tal-Għarb, a farmer healer sought by people from Malta and Gozo, and the Blessed Virgin Mary of Ta’ Pinu. One could find Sunta either praying at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary or cleaning Frenċ’s house, turned into a museum. She not only went out of her way to accommodate visitors at any time of the day, but was always ready to console and share with them words of hope.

Born in Għarb in 1931, Sunta passed away on January 31, 2021, aged 90.