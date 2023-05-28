The health authorities have warned against swimming under the hotels in the vicinity of Pembroke Gardens.
They said on Sunday that there was a sewage outflow in the area, marked in yellow in the above photo, affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to health.
The authorities are investigating to determine the source of sewage overflow.
They said that the duration of the contamination cannot be predicted at this stage.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us