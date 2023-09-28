BYD (Build Your Dreams), has introduced the all-new, all-electric BYD ATTO 3 SUV on the Maltese market.

The vehicle was launched at GasanZammit Motors, with customer deliveries starting from October 1.

With more than 28 years’ experience in battery research and development, BYD is renowned for its pioneering technology and world-leading innovations in e-Mobility solutions. BYD is the only New Energy Vehicle (NEV) producer to have developed its own powertrain systems, power batteries, automotive semiconductors, drive-motors and motor controller systems.

The BYD ATTO 3 is a spacious C-Segment SUV, combining modern aesthetics with exceptional intelligence and efficiency derived from pioneering electric vehicle technology and smart connectivity.

It was designed by Wolfgang Egger with very high levels of standard equipment.

Two model variants feature in the range; ‘Comfort’ (starting at €37,990) and ‘Design’ (€39,990) trim levels.

With the 60.48 kWh Blade Battery combined with the permanent magnet synchronous motor, the BYD ATTO 3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 7.3 seconds.

It has a combined WLTP electric range of 420 kilometres and 565 kilometres city range with energy consumption as low as 15.6 kWh/100km (WLTP) and 12 kWh/100km (city). Charging power is 11 kW AC 3 (Comfort and Design).

With a 150KW DC charger, the battery can be replenished from SOC 30% to 80% in 29 minutes. Overnight charging from an almost empty battery to full range can be completed in 6.5 hours. BYD ATTO 3 is also equipped with VtoL function so external devices can easily be charged by the car battery.

BYD ATTO 3 scored Five-Star Rating in Euro NCAP Safety Tests. It achieved a score 91% for adult occupant protection and 89% for child occupant protection.

All models feature Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Lane Keep Assistance, Lane Change Assist, and Emergency Lane Keep.

In addition, further driver aids include Blind Spot Detection System, Electronic Stability Program, Electronic Brake Distribution, Electric Parking Brake, Antilock Braking System, Automatic Vehicle Hold, Traction Control, Hill Decent Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, and Intelligent Speed Limit Control.

Michael Shu, Managing Director, BYD Europe, said: “BYD's passenger car business has developed rapidly. We have made some preparations for the European market and brought a new product matrix. At present, BYD has served a total of 5.1 million car owners. We hope to bring these experiences to Malta, which we recognise as significant important European market. With the advantages of BYD's core technology, cost and production capacity, combined with the localised resources of local dealer groups, we will bring diversified choices to consumers and provide great customer service.”

BYD is a multinational high-tech company founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker. It has over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India.

BYD Auto was founded in 2003 as the automotive subsidiary of BYD. It focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

