Casino apps have become the new standard for mobile playing in some parts of the world. Especially Europeans have embraced this new way of playing, and a lot of players prefer this as opposed to playing from their browser. Some online casinos refer to themselves as a multi-platform casino. This normally means that they don’t necessarily have a downloadable app, but rather that the casino is optimized for tablets and phones and can be accessed through the browser.

Casino apps have become popular all over the world. In recent years we’ve seen a spike in both Norwegian casino apps as well as Swedish and Finish ones. The Scandinavians aren’t the only ones who enjoy playing on the go, and we believe that this trend will keep on growing the next few years. As of now there are a fair amount of casino apps available for both android and iOs players, and we’re going to take a look at some of the 2020s best casino apps.

Betsson casino app

Betsson is a well-established online casino that opened its digital doors all the way back in 2003. This is a casino that really shows that it's keeping up with the times, through their very user-friendly, innovative and modern casino app. The app is available for Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Sony, HTC, LG, Motorola, OnePlus and Xiaomi devices.

From the app you can play all your favorite games from big name providers such as Nyx and NetEnt. This is a casino that really has put time and effort into making their app look as good as its working. From a great design, varied gaming selection, easy and user-friendly features to unique bonuses – Betsson casino app is among the best on the market.

ComeOn Casino app

ComeOn is another well-known online casino that has entered the mobile casino market. The original online casino was launched back in 2011, and has managed to create a safe and popular platform for online games. Their mobile application has a large gaming selection, with games provided by the popular software developer NetENt. The ComeOn app can be downloaded on devices from Apple, Android, BlackBerry, Windows, Sony, LG, HTC, OnePlus as well as a bunch of tablets.

ComeOn casino app has a great design that really complements the original colour palette of the online version. You can access a lot of the same payment methods such as Visa, Skrill, and Paysafe to name a few. You’ll find a varied selection of games, more accurately around 50 games that can be played directly from the app. The gaming selection consists of old classic slot machines, as well as the popular table games, roulette, blackjack and video poker.

LeoVegas Casino app

The online casino Leovegas has been around since 2012. They have now launched their very one mobile casino app, that can be downloaded at both iOS and Android devices. You can choose whether you want to download the live casino or the betting casino separately, which is great for players who know exactly what they prefer to play.

The LeoVegas Casino app has a great gaming selection consisting of popular titles from well known developers. Yggdrasil Gaming, QuickSpin and NetEnt are among the software providers that you can find here. The design is flawless, and the app is very user-friendly on all devices. You can easily navigate your way around the app without any hassle. The customer service, security level and payment methods are just as good in the LeoVegas Casino app, as it is in the online casino.

Advantages of mobile casino apps

There are several reasons why a lot of players prefer mobile apps, as opposed to playing from their browser. Even though an online casino might be optimised for phones, doesn’t mean that all of their gaming selection is compatible or mobile-friendly. If you play in a casino app however, you can be sure that all the games have been designed to work seamlessly on tablets and other devices.

A lot of casinos do special offers and bonuses for their mobile players. This is also something that makes playing in casino apps more favourable than just from your browser. We are seeing more and more apps being released on the market, and most of them are available for both iOS and Android players. Some are even optimised for Windows and other types of smartphones. We are sure that this is only the beginning of mobile casino apps. Even though the desktop market always will be there, the future's looking bright for easy, user-friendly and accessible mobile casino apps.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.