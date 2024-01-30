The constantly increasing demand for health services in Malta, both in the public as well as the private sector, requires ongoing investment not only to serve citizens better but to also ensure higher operational efficiencies.

Although Vivian is known as a local marketer and distributor of leading pharmaceutical brands, a substantial part of its operations involves the supply and maintenance of a wide range of medical devices and laboratory equipment.

“Our division aims to provide comprehensive support and act as a backbone to our customers to ensure high-quality standards and deliver timely lab test results to their patients at the right time. The prompt delivery of lab test results enables patients to start their appropriate treatment as soon as possible, resulting in better outcomes. We understand the critical importance of our work in the healthcare industry and remain committed to delivering exceptional service that meets the needs of our valued customers,” says Melchior Pace who heads the Vivian Technical Services within the Laboratory Equipment and Medical Devices Division.

This Division has now been rebranded as MediTech, a Vivian Business Unit.

“Vivian has been providing this service together with its know-how for over 70 years. Our products range from Point of Care devices to fully automated solutions in Malta’s leading labs both at Mater Dei Hospital as well as private hospitals. At Vivian, we strive to provide innovative solutions that best address patient needs,” explains Mr Pace.

“Perhaps one of the most important pillars of our work is the fact that we operate with the backing of several global leading brands namely Roche Diagnostics, a diagnostics leader whom we have been representing for over 65 years and Sysmex, a leading provider of haematology and coagulation instrumentation. Their continuous support, encompassing rigorous training and unwavering expertise, has been instrumental in our success. Being supported by these partners amongst other suppliers, allows us to deliver state-of-the-art technology including AI-enabled solutions with which timely and accurate diagnoses for patients across Malta and Gozo can be ensured,” added Pace.

Pace explained how with the current annual increase of 10-12% in lab requests, total lab automation emerges as the next natural step in Malta’s health sector’s transformative journey, a journey that will see us applying more AI-driven solutions.

“The future of the health sector is automation and a digitally led infrastructure to enable health specialists and personnel to not only meet the increased demand but to also reach new levels of efficiencies and shift their focus on other important duties. To date, the haematology department at Mater Dei has already achieved full automation, marking a significant milestone in this natural journey toward total lab automation. The more efficiency we reach, the better outcomes for all patients,” he added.

The MediTech rebrand

Rodianne Abela, Sales and Business Development Manager explains that the rebranding of Vivian’s Laboratory Equipment and Medical Devices Division to MediTech is far from being a mere cosmetic exercise.

“We want to show that Vivian, through this division, is a true force in the medical equipment sector and that we are geared and fully ready to secure more projects but also to bring on board more people on our team.”

With some new interesting projects in the pipeline, Vivian’s MediTech Division is now planning to expand its current team to be able to offer the same level of service that clients have been accustomed to.

“Besides Melchior and me, the team also includes three Field Service Engineers, an Application Specialist, a Key Account Specialist and a Logistics Coordinator.”

Abela continues to explain that “What we offer is an environment that allows career progression where there is always room for growth and diversity. One of our latest additions to the technical services team, for example, is coming from the aviation industry and another team member who started as a field service engineer has moved on to the role of an Application Specialist.”

“Our people are not just technical people but also have a lot of scientific know-how. This is crucial in our line of work.”

“Our core mission at Vivian is to provide solutions with cutting-edge equipment and tools to the healthcare sectors in Malta and Gozo. With the right application specialists and rigorously trained field service engineers, a high level of service can be guaranteed,” adds Melchior Pace.

One important recent achievement was the upgrade of Medical Laboratory Services at St James Hospital in 2023, one of Malta’s private laboratories, to the latest state-of-the-art cobas® Pure Integrated Solutions system from Roche Diagnostics. This significant milestone marks the first installation of its kind in Malta and attests to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare diagnostics.

Abela remarked “We are privileged to have been entrusted once again as their partners for this groundbreaking upgrade. Our dedicated team worked tirelessly to facilitate a seamless transition from the previous system, ensuring minimal disruptions to their vital operations.”

“The journey from blood collection to the final test result is a critical one, demanding the highest levels of dedication, expertise, and diligence from laboratory staff. At Vivian, in collaboration with our esteemed partners, we are committed to supporting our customers in achieving unparalleled quality and excellence in their diagnostic services.”

“Our clients, on whose equipment patients’ lives depend, expect 100% support and rightly so. Therefore, what makes Vivian MediTech stand out is that we not only understand the urgency of any given task, but our unified team is available 24/7 giving our clients, the peace of mind they require for their patients.”

“We invite all professionals who share our determination and passion to contact us, and would be more than happy to share our vision and potentially welcome them to our growing Vivian family,” concluded Abela.