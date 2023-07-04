For hundreds of years, diamonds have shone with timeless wonder – and captivated humanity with their timeless elegance and mysterious light. Their value, however, goes beyond their aesthetic appearance – as diamonds have maintained their status as a strong investment.

Yet with so much information available, learning about diamonds can be overwhelming – and finding trustworthy and reliable information about diamonds can be a daunting task. To address these queries, Sterling Jewellers are organising an exclusive Investment Diamond Masterclass on July 12 and 13

The Masterclass will be delivered by two highly experienced guest speakers with more than two decades of experience in the diamond industry.

The first speaker, Filip Nys, is a diamond expert who has specialised in corporate, finance, andinvestment solutions in diamonds. During the Masterclass, Nys will outline the natural properties of these unique gems and explain how their value has appreciated over the last 20 years.

The second speaker, Dirk Blommaert, is a diamond consultant who has worked for over 10 years at HRD/Antwerp World Diamond Centre. Blommaert will be focusing of the key factors to consider when selecting the ideal diamond for your investment portfolio, focusing in particular on the 4Cs of diamonds: carat weight, colour, clarity and cut.

The Investment Diamond Masterclass aims to clarify the complexities surrounding diamond investments and seeks to provide participants with the necessary knowledge to make well-informed decisions. The Masterclass, followed by a cocktail reception will be held on July 12 and repeated on July 13 at Sterling HQ, in collaboration with Sterling Jewellers, Tanqueray, Antes Insurance Brokers and Cisk Pilsner.

