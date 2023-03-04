Times of Malta journalists scooped up awards in seven different categories at the Malta Journalism Awards on Saturday night, dominating an award ceremony that returned following a forced two-year hiatus.

Video journalist Karl Andrew Micallef was the night’s biggest star, taking home four awards to go with his two other placements as a runner-up.

Micallef won the prize for best audiovisual journalism, best online feature, best human interest story and best current affairs audiovisual journalism. He shared the latter three awards with his Times of Malta colleagues Mark Laurence Zammit, Fiona Galea Deono and Sarah Carabott.

Journalist Jacob Borg was also a major winner, scooping up an award for best online journalism and another for the best investigation, sharing the latter with his colleague Ivan Martin and Malta Today's Matthew Vella.

Fellow Times of Malta journalists Daniel Tihn, Valhmor Camilleri, Matthew Mirabelli and Claudia Calleja were also recognised for their excellent work, ending as runners-up in various categories.

There were 20 different categories with awards to be won, but judges opted to not award anyone in two of those categories - the Gold Award and best cartoon.

Saturday’s ceremony was the 31st edition of the Malta Journalism Awards but the first in three years, with the COVID-19 pandemic having forced the cancellation of the previous two editions of the ceremony.

Judges had to sift through a record number of submissions covering journalism that was published in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to determine the winners.

Submissions were judged by two separate panels which operated independent of each other and of the IĠM.

More to follow