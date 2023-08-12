These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Building and Construction Authority is on track to double the number of inspections this year, with fines and stop orders also up.

The newspaper also reports that the widow of a soldier killed while diving a year ago is still waiting for a magisterial inquiry into his death to be concluded.

The Malta Independent leads with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo saying it is not cheap alcohol and legal cannabis that is drawing tourists to Malta.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Malta being one of six countries to demand that Russia return territory it stole from Georgia 15 years ago.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech criticising delays in works to embellish Mosta square and saying a lack of planning is leading to interminable construction projects.

The newspaper also reports that Transport Malta is planning a “media stunt” to try and mask problems with a number of Rhibs it purchased.

L-Orizzont leads with Gozo Tourism Association boss Joe Muscat expecting a strong Santa Marija weekend for tourism operators on the island. The newspaper splashes highlights a 12,000 firework spectacular in Mqabba as its main photo.