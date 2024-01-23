The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Mark Camilleri has been acquitted of insulting and threatening former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar in a Facebook post warning the politician that he would become “her worst nightmare” unless she resigned from politics.

In another frontpage article, the newspaper publishes comments by the employers’ body which is insisting that a tax exemption on the cost-of-living allowance (COLA) would have been far more effective in mitigating inflation than compelling importers and supermarkets to reduce their prices on selected products.

The Malta Independent also reports on the Camilleri and Cutajar court case.

The Independent and In-Nazzjon meanwhile report that Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti has abstained from hearing a case filed by the Opposition concerning the concession of three public hospitals because his partner is appearing as a curator on behalf of Steward Healthcare.

L-orizzont leads with national data showing that a quarter of children under 10 speak primarily in English.