The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that modest tax declarations by Electrogas power station investor Paul Apap Bologna have raised tax evasion red flags with the local authorities.

In another story, the newspaper says that the vision of turning Fort Chambray in Gozo into a high-end destination has been reignited after years of neglect and inaction.

The Malta Independent says that a new law to introduce a "zero tolerance" drug testing on drivers is in the pipeline.

In-Nazzjon says that while Prime Minister Robert Abela was praising Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer was attacking her in Milan.

L-Orizzont says that Malta has obtained the biggest number of medals ever in the Special Olympics.