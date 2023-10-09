The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports on another angle of the driving tests scandal, this time how licensing director Clint Mansueto chased then OPM customer care officer Ray Mizzi for help to get his two children into a particular government-run childcare centre, jumping the waiting list.

The newspaper also reports that the Asset Recovery Bureau, the agency responsible for confiscating criminals’ assets, seized more than €51.5 million worth of property and other valuable goods last year, a €20 million increase over the previous year.

The Malta Independent quotes the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce saying Malta needs a wellbeing economy based on value-added. It also reports how the prime minister insisted on Sunday that Labour's socialist roots were as strong as ever.

L-orizzont says the prime minister outlined a clear vision for the next 10 years in his address to Labour's general conference.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech speaking about the PN's commitment to bringing about a better quality of life for the people. It also focuses on the growing death toll from fighting in Israel and Gaza.