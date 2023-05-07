The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday. Most of the newspapers carry a front-page picture of the crowing of King Charles III.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the story of a family whose life was turned upside down after a wife and mother was hit by a car while crossing the road on a zebra crossing. The driver got away with a light sentence.

The newspaper also reports how Daphne Caruana Galizia's sister, Corrine, has warned that public claims by Alfred and George Degiorgio implicating “prominent people in politics” in Caruana Galizia's assassination are an attempt to derail pending murder proceedings.

MaltaToday says the same magistrate gave two lenient sentences in cases involving serious traffic accidents within a week. It also reports how, according to the Degiorgio brothers, the Security Service had tailed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent on Sunday also picks up the story of the plight of the traffic accident victim's family, quoting the husband saying he misses his wife's personality.

It-Torċa quotes Frank Fabri, general manager of the ITS training school calling for an increase in skills training. It also reports protests and calls in the UK for the retirement age not to rise to 68.

Il-Mument says 'weak' Robert Abela wants to get rid of Chris Fearne.

KullĦadd says tax refund cheques will be issued this week, rewarding hard work.

Illum says rule of law NGO Repubblika accepted a donation from people who bought their citizenship, despite being against the sale of passports.