The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports court proceedings on Tuesday against a former police constable accused of twice raping a female colleague at Msida police station, and sexually assaulting another in a police car. It also reports that a fish farm diver was awarded more than €500,000 in compensation following an accident which left him paralysed, more than 10 years ago.

The Malta Independent says plans for an Autospin supermarket along Aldo Moro Road have got the thumbs up from a PA case officer. It also reports that Joseph Muscat was allowed to retain his diplomatic passport when he stepped down as prime minister.

L-orizzont reports on the devastating psychological impact of earthquakes on children. It also says that the GWU will take part in the consultation on licensing of contractors.

In-Nazzjon focuses on a PN press conference where PN leader Bernard Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia said the party will continue to insist that Steward Healthcare reimburse the funds given to it for the hospitals contract. It also reports on the trial of a former police officer accused of raping a colleague.