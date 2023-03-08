The Royal Malta Yacht Club’s first racing commitments for the year kicked off with the RMYC Winter Sailing Races which consisted of four coastal races and four inshore races spread over four weekends.

The Coastal Races took place mostly on the eastern coast of Malta and were generally short Saturday afternoon races. The Inshore Races, also referred to as Round the Cans, were held on Sunday mornings outside Tigne Point.

The Coastal races saw a good turnout with 14 boats taking part throughout the whole series. In the end it was Jonathan Gambin’s TonTon Laferla who emerged as overall winner.

TonTon won all the three races they competed in. In second place, with just a two point gap was Ralph Landwehr’s MiameToo, who had been chasing TonTon for all of the races. A surprise entry in third place was Stefan Debattista’s Geisha.

Both skipper and boat had been regulars on the sailing circuit a few years back but were recently absent from the scene.

