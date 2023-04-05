With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is home to many stunning natural attractions, including white sand beaches, lush mountains, and gorgeous islands. Of course, the country's rich history and distinct cuisine are also a draw for those who want to immerse themselves in unique cultures.

Some destinations you can visit in the Philippines are Boracay, El Nido, Cebu, Siargao, and Bohol. These places have been recognized by many international publications as some of the best destinations in the world, and you can visit them hassle-free with the help of the online travel agency Guide to the Philippines.

Booking with a travel agency is especially convenient if you're a first-time visitor to the Philippines. It's a great idea to plan a trip that will visit several of these destinations so you can make the most of your visit. But since these places are scattered around different islands, this trip will likely involve multiple flights and land and boat transfers. You can save money, time, and energy if you book with a reputable travel agency that can handle all the details for you.

To make your experience even more memorable, you can book guided tours and try unique activities. Here are some of the top activities that you should definitely not miss when traveling to the Philippines.

1. Island-hopping in El Nido, Palawan

Kayaking in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines.

It's no wonder Palawan has been consistently named the best island in the world by several travel publications—its natural wonders, including stunning islands, towering limestone cliffs, and clear turquoise waters, are second to none.

You'll find a lot of these outdoor attractions in El Nido, Palawan. The best way to see El Nido's gems is through island-hopping tours. There is an abundance of picturesque spots here, that you have several routes you can choose from.

One tour will bring you the most popular stop, Big Lagoon, which is bordered by beautiful karst formations, as well as Secret Lagoon, Shimizu Island, and Seven Commandos Beach. Other routes include stops at the stunning sandbar called Snake Island, the massive Cathedral Cave, and the charming Hidden Beach.

2. Canyoneering to Kawasan Falls in Cebu

Kawasan Falls, Cebu, Philippines

Kawasan Falls is one of Cebu's most famous natural attractions, as it has three tiers that each offer something different. Those who prefer a laid-back experience can just enjoy the cascade and a bamboo raft ride at the lowest level, but those looking for an adrenaline rush should try canyoneering.

Canyoneering in Kawasan Falls will allow you to visit all three tiers. Throughout the whole journey, you will experience trekking, climbing, swimming, rappeling, and cliff jumping, ensuring a memorable adventure! If you book a private tour, you may even ask your guide to make the route easier or harder depending on your fitness level.

3. Puerto Princesa Underground River tour

Puerto Princesa Underground River in Palawan, Philippines

The Philippines is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, one of which is the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, also known as the Puerto Princesa Underground River. The river is 8.3 kilometres long and home to unique rock formations, pristine waters, and different animals like bats and swallows.

During this tour, you will be able to explore 4.3 kilometers of the river. You will board a small boat at the cave entrance, and from there, you'll drift along the river's waters. It will be dark inside, but your guide will shine a light on the interesting sights, including stalactites, stalagmites, and the different animals that live there.

4. Go around Siargao Island

Naked Island in Siargao, Philippines

Siargao Island in Mindanao may be known as the surfing capital of the Philippines, thanks to Cloud 9, a popular surf spot for experienced surfers, but even non-surfers will enjoy touring the tear-shaped island, as it has plenty of island and inland attractions.

You can go on an island-hopping tour to Guyam, Daku, and Naked Islands. Guyam and Daku Islands are idyllic destinations with lush trees and beautiful beaches, while Naked Island is a serene sandbar with breathtaking ocean views.

The mainland is also chockful of pretty places to visit, including the Magpupungko Rock Pools, the Tayangban Cave Pools, Pacifico Beach, and the Maasin River.

5. Explore Intramuros in Manila

Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila, Philippines

History buffs will enjoy Intramuros, a walled city in the Philippine capital city of Manila built by the Spanish during the 1500s. The city was then the Spanish political and military base in Asia, which explains the 4.5-kilometre wall surrounding the city. You'll also find forts, moats, and old cannons in Intramuros.

While some buildings and walls were left in ruins after multiple wars, some structures that survived the times or were reconstructed are still standing, including the Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, and the Ayuntamiento de Manila.

There are plenty of ways to explore Intramuros. You can visit the museums within its walls to learn more about its history, go on a walking tour of its top attractions, or even hop on a bamboo bike for a chill ride.

These five tours are just some of the things you can enjoy on your trip to the Philippines—there are endless options for things to do, no matter your travel preferences. Check out the Guide to the Philippines website for more articles on the Philippines. While there, you can also explore the largest online marketplace for Philippine travel, where you can book flights, packages, tours, and other services for your Philippine vacation.

