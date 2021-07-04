A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were injured in a crash in Rue d'Argens, Gzira, on Sunday morning.

The police said the injured were a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman who were riding a Honda.

The motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Mercedes at the corner with Manoel de Vilhena Street.

The car driver, a 37-year-old man from Siggiewi, was unhurt.

The police said the motorcyclist was seriously injured while the pillon rider's injuries were slight.