A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were injured in a crash in Rue d'Argens, Gzira, on Sunday morning.
The police said the injured were a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman who were riding a Honda.
The motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Mercedes at the corner with Manoel de Vilhena Street.
The car driver, a 37-year-old man from Siggiewi, was unhurt.
The police said the motorcyclist was seriously injured while the pillon rider's injuries were slight.
