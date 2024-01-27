Two men were arrested on Saturday for drug-related offences in separate investigations.

A 37-year-old Romanian man was arrested after police caught him with 15 kilograms of a substance suspected to be cocaine while a 36-year-old Serbian man was arrested in connection with an illegal cannabis-growing operation.

The Romanian national was apprehended by police shortly after arriving in Malta from on the catamaran ferry from Sicily.

After searching the man’s vehicle, which was alleged to be carrying packets of cocaine, police discovered 15 kilograms of the substance which had an estimated value of around €2 million.

Police found 15 packages of drugs hidden in false compartments in the Volkswagen Touareg.

Police discovered 15 kilograms of cocaine in the car which had arrived from Sicily. Photo: Office of Communications, Malta Police Force. The house in Mellieħa was being used to grow 150 cannabis plants. Photo: Office of Communications, Malta Police Force.

In another operation the same day, officers raided a residence in Mellieħa after spending some time observing the property. They discovered more than 150 large cannabis plants and arrested a Serbian man in connection with the case.

The plants were thought to yield around 80 kilograms of cannabis for sale on the streets, with police believing the drugs were meant for the local market.

Two inquiries were opened led by Magistrates Donatella Frendo Dimech and Monica Vella, respectively, who in turn each appointed several court experts.

Police investigations are ongoing.