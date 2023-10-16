Two people have been arrested over a series of thefts in Malta and Gozo.

The police said in a statement a 29-year-old man from Qormi and a 32-year-old woman from Siġġiewi will be charged with the thefts on Monday at noon.

They allegedly stole cash from kiosks in Xewkija and Għajnsielem, as well as electronic equipment and a motorbike in Victoria.

They also allegedly attempted to steal from a car wash machine in Xewkija that changes notes into coins, and, separately also stole from a Ċirkewwa kiosk.

Police investigations linked the two people to car thefts in Qormi and Mellieħa. They allegedly used the vehicle stolen from Qormi while on their theft spree in Gozo.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.