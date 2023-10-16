Two people have been arrested over a series of thefts in Malta and Gozo.

The police said in a statement a 29-year-old man from Qormi and a 32-year-old woman from Siġġiewi will be charged with the thefts on Monday at noon.

They allegedly stole cash from kiosks in Xewkija and Għajnsielem, as well as electronic equipment and a motorbike in Victoria.

They also allegedly attempted to steal from a car wash machine in Xewkija that changes notes into coins, and, separately also stole from a Ċirkewwa kiosk.

Police investigations linked the two people to car thefts in Qormi and Mellieħa. They allegedly used the vehicle stolen from Qormi while on their theft spree in Gozo.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.