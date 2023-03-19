A hooded man and a woman also hooded, were caught red-handed by the police trying to steal from an establishment in Cospicua early on Sunday.T

The police said in a statement the incident happened at an establishment in Triq San Franġisk at 2am.

They had been informed of suspicious movements around the place so they went on site and realised that the establishment’s lock was broken.

After taking all the required precautions, the police went inside and came face to face with a hooded man and a woman who were carrying some tools.

The man is 31-year-old and is from Marsa, the woman is 29 and is from Żabbar.

Both were immediately arrested and searched. A pen knife, a torch and cash, as well as other items, were found in their possession.

While investigating, the police also found the car the couple were using parked at Triq it-Tlett Ibliet.

In it, the police found some levers.

The couple are currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana for further investigations.

An inquiry is being held.