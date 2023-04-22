Two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries in separate traffic accidents on Saturday, police said.

The first incident happened at around noon, on Triq Ghar Dalam, Żejtun and involved a collision between a Toyota Auris driven by a 70-year-old resident of Ħamrun, and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old resident of Birżebbuġa.

The motorcyclist was treated at a Health Center and certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

The second incident happened at about 2pm on Triq tal-Armajj in Mġarr. It involved a collision between a Suzuki Swift driven by a 32-year-old man, and a Husqvarna motorcycle driven by a 23-year-old man.

Both drivers are residents of Mġarr.

A medical team assisted the 23-year-old man who was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be seriously injured.

Police investigations regarding the two incidents are still ongoing.