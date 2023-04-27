Unemployment remained stable at a historical low of just under 3% in March, according to official data published on Thursday.

The National Statistics Office said the seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate stood at 2.9 per cent, decreasing by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

The unemployment rate has been stable at around 3 per cent over the past year.

During March 2023, the number of unemployed persons was 8,937.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 9.2 per cent, while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years remained stable at 2.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate since 2014.