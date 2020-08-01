The Malta Employers' Association (MEA) has urged health-sector unions to suspend planned industrial action in view of the cancellation of mass events.

The MAM doctors' union and the MUMN, representing nurses, threatened industrial action earlier this week unless mass events were cancelled in view of the risk of spreading COVID-19. They renewed their threat after finding measures to limit attendance at those events, announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Thursday, unsatisfactory.

But with organisers of mass events taking the initiative to cancel them, the MEA said the imminent threat to the population had been reduced and the unions should therefore suspend their plans and take any grievances to the negotiating table.

"Striking a balance between public health and business interests is a daunting task for policymakers, who may also be faced with conflicting interests between economic sectors," the association said, adding that it was confident that with good will and proper consultation the best solutions in the national interest would be found.