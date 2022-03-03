The weekend is a time to enjoy. Multiple days off in a row are never something to be scoffed at, but the time can sometimes feel too brief. By the time you reach the end of the work week, all you want to do is relax. You’re too tired to think of anything ‘fun’, and by the time this relaxation bleeds into the second day, the whole weekend can start to feel as if it’s going to end soon.

So, you might feel as though you need all of the help you can get in designing the perfect weekend. Fortunately, your smartphone might be the perfect companion in this regard for a variety of reasons. Whether you’re someone who enjoys spending the weekend alone or with people, you’re bound to find something here you can enjoy.

Gaming and other activities

Gaming might be something that you typically think of as requiring a TV, but your phone can fill the void perfectly while providing you with a plethora of games that your traditional console might not be able to. Additionally, if you’re looking for a way to have a cost-effective weekend, this might be right up your alley, as many of the games and outlets featured on mobile devices have a low cost of entry if one at all.

So, where to begin? Your app store will likely be able to provide you with a few options that you might find appealing, but failing that, you also have the choice of online casinos, like Lucky Nugget Casino, that can provide you with the same kind of experience that you might be familiar with through playing such games at pubs or other venues.

A more social route

If you do decide to take the more social route, perhaps planning an event with your friends where you can all cut loose and have some drinks – responsibly – you might be interested in adding something to the night that can prevent it from feeling stale. This might be especially of concern if this is how you spend most of your weekends. Well, there are things that you can do, such as finding new pubs or bars (which can also be done on your phone), but it might be that you want to mix up the activity itself. In this case, drinking game apps on your phone might provide the kind of thrill you’re all looking for.

Maps and nearby spots

You might have used the maps feature on your phone to find nearby pubs and bars for you and your friends that you have yet to experience, but this can also benefit you if you’re planning on spending the weekend by yourself. It might be that you want to go out somewhere in order to mix up your environments and reap the mental health rewards that come with spending time in an outdoor, natural space.

If this is the case, you can use your phone to investigate nearby spots that fit the bill, potentially even ones within walking distance, so that you can include some exercise in the activity.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.