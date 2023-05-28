Let me start by complimenting William Soler for the detailed account in Sunday’s Times of the historical events that led to the concept of connecting the two harbours via an open canal or part tunnel across the Valletta peninsula.

I would like to provide some information about AX Group’s recent proposal for the harbour connection project.

As rightly mentioned, a number of historical findings clearly show the intentions of the Knights of St John, in addition to other proposals put forward during the British period. There has always been a demand for a canal across Valletta and its technical feasibility has been established.

The tunnel connection between the two harbours would not only serve logistical and transportation purposes but also greatly benefit the island’s commerce. The project would allow harbour planners to maximise the utilisation of the two harbour facilities more efficiently.

The tunnel connection in our modern times, which could link the two harbours across Valletta, was promoted by the AX Group in 2016. A planning application was submitted that same year and was processed through a PA reference 07201/16.

I have advocated this idea since 1989, recognising the long-term benefits it would bring to the nation’s transportation strategy, much like William Reid did in the past.

The plan aims to shift the transportation culture away from dependence on cars and towards a return to sea transportation, a concept developed during a century and a half of British rule.

Numerous European cities, such as Paris, London, Stockholm, Geneva, and Venice, have successfully integrated the sea as a mode of transportation, with harbour ferry services that are renowned for their popularity.

Malta has utilised the sea in the past for its transportation needs, establishing a network of routes that connect the two harbours and provide direct access to the capital city and surrounding towns and villages.

To determine the most effective route, the AX Group conducted a comprehensive study considering technical aspects related to modern excavation methodologies and non-intrusive and environmentally safe practices, including environmental considerations of waste disposal.

This study led to a series of intensive investigations commissioned by AX Group into Valletta’s geology and topography to determine the most effective route.

Combining mathematical modelling with fieldwork studies, the route was eventually identified as starting from the old incomplete submarine pans originally dug at the Marsamxetto side before World War II. It would then cross the Valletta peninsula and emerge at ta’ Liesse on the Pinto marina side in our Grand Harbour.

The general plan

The projected tunnel would be approximately 800 metres long, 4.5 metres wide and maintain a minimum water depth of two metres.

Excavation would take place in rock using a rotary cutter, similar to the one used in the rainwater relief tunnel project that starts from Mosta leading up to the ta’ Xbiex seafront.

The tunnel connection between the two harbours would greatly benefit the island’s commerce - Angelo Xuereb

Pilot borehole studies were conducted along the projected route to determine the type and formation of the underlying rock as well as any overhead buildings or superstructures. The overall direction and expertise of a reputable foreign engineering company was essential for the success of this development.

A delegation from UNESCO came to Malta, assessed this proposal and gave their firm approval. In their report, which was presented to our government, they stated: “This project is an ingenious solution to improving the existing ferry service and reducing the pressure of vehicles on the city. It makes use of the special properties of the local geology which have been exploited extensively in the past.”

In addition to the tunnel project, the AX Group pledged to refurbish the ex­submarine pans, which had remained incomplete since the pre-World War II years, and convert them into the Marsamxetto north entrance of the proposed tunnel.

On the Grand Harbour side, we committed to recovering and restoring the foundations of the old Triton Fountain, located in front of ta’ Liesse church, where the newly constructed Gozo fast ferry terminal stands today. These endeavours were undertaken in accordance with recommendations from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The AX Group remains committed to participating in a solution to address the exponential problem of today’s congested road network, which often hinders access to the capital city due to overwhelming traffic flows.

If Reid were able to express his thoughts today, he would likely endorse and wholeheartedly support the development of this tunnel connection. Unfortunately, it did not materialise during his time due to contrasting opinions regarding the best location, rather than the feasibility of its construction.

It is important to emphasise that the project was planned to be entirely financed by the AX Group, without relying on any government subsidies.

This main sea link would have extended to other ferries, linking other areas of the two harbours, as well as the Ferries for touristic purposes.

The proposed sea link would have brought significant economic and social advantages to the residents of Cottonera and would have positively impacted commercial activities there and in other areas around the Grand Harbour as well as SmartCity and towns and villages in the south.

This link will also create other means of transport on land, like circular buses.

At AX Group, we have a comprehensive collection of documents and reports pertaining to this ambitious and innovative project. We are very willing to share these documents in the public interest.

Angelo Xuereb is chairperson of the AX Group.