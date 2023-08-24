Valletta FC have announced the signing of Slovenian left winger Luka Susnjara.

The much-travelled 26-year-old has agreed personal terms with the capital club and has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Susnjara started his career in the youth ranks of Italian Serie A side Atalanta before heading back to his homeland where he played for NK Domzale and NK Dob.

In 2017 he moved to another top Slovenian side when he agreed terms with NK Celje.

Three years later he had a short spell in French football with FC Chambly Oise before moving to Poland at Wisla Plock.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com